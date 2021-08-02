Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 2.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $114.86 and last traded at $115.12. Approximately 32,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,032,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.05.

Specifically, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $1,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,347,116.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 922,475 shares valued at $103,040,607. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,704 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

