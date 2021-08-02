Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $33.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,386,000 after purchasing an additional 722,470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 368,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

