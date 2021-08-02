Pendle Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $15.68 million and $404,062.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00103134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00138599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,334.30 or 0.99692719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.24 or 0.00844588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,899,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

