Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading Down 3.7%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.80. Approximately 3,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 442,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

The stock has a market cap of $677.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 220,238 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

