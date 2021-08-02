Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%.
Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $88.60 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
