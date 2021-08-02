Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $88.60 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

