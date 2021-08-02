Penumbra (PEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Penumbra has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PEN opened at $266.23 on Monday. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,663.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

