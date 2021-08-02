Peony (PNY) Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Peony has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $49,649.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001713 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00055752 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 15,049,914 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

