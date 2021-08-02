People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,704 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of People’s United Financial worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after acquiring an additional 796,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,379,000 after acquiring an additional 415,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,646,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,231 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 100,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,755. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $693,929. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.