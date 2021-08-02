Pepemon Pepeballs Trading 113.6% Higher Over Last Week (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 113.6% against the US dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for about $142.31 or 0.00361414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $324,447.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00060327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.32 or 0.00821111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00090864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040396 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

