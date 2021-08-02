PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Cap Reaches $307,544.58

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $307,544.58 and approximately $254.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00108623 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,909,826 coins and its circulating supply is 45,669,647 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

