Perion Network (PERI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Perion Network has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $643.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PERI. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

