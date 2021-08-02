PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.880-$9.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.57 billion-$4.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.620 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKI. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.72.

NYSE:PKI opened at $182.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.63. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $111.46 and a 1-year high of $183.85.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

