Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Trading Up 26.1%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY)’s stock price traded up 26.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. 3,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 7,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60.

About Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.