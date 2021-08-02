Permission Coin (ASK) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $24.54 million and $301,742.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00103547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00138722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,681.73 or 0.99807971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.15 or 0.00840450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

