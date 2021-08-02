Perpetual Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $613.26 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be purchased for $13.90 or 0.00035794 BTC on popular exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $613.26 million and $36.57 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00059521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.82 or 0.00823741 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00091338 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,129,077 coins. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi . Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

