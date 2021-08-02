Perth Mint Gold Token Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1,810.94 or 0.04663264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $30,519.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00060363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00807549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00094936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00040934 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

