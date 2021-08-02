PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.55. Approximately 7,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 776,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $616.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.73.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.