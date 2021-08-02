Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Insider Sells £94,462.36 in Stock

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total value of £94,462.36 ($123,415.68).

Michael Iddon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of Pets at Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

Shares of PETS opened at GBX 475.20 ($6.21) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,379.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. Pets at Home Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 268 ($3.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 520 ($6.79). The stock has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PETS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital boosted their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 505 ($6.60).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

