PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PETV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649. PetVivo has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.40.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

