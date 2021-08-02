Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.