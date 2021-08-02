Pflug Koory LLC Acquires Shares of 11,641 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,641 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. Target makes up 1.5% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $262.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $126.25 and a 12 month high of $263.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.55. The company has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

