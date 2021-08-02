Pflug Koory LLC Acquires Shares of 23,459 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $67.62 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

