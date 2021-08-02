Pflug Koory LLC Buys New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,641 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. Target comprises 1.5% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $262.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $126.25 and a 52 week high of $263.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.55. The company has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

