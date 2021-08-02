Pflug Koory LLC Buys Shares of 14,293 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,985,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $116.80 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $206.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 150.27%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

