Pflug Koory LLC Buys Shares of 56,174 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after buying an additional 9,451,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after buying an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

NYSE:PFE opened at $43.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $43.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

