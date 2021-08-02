Pflug Koory LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $67.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66. The company has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

