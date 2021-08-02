Pflug Koory LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. Norfolk Southern makes up 1.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

NSC opened at $257.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $184.92 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.03. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

