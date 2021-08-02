Pflug Koory LLC Invests $9.40 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,610 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,000. Apple makes up about 4.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Apple stock opened at $146.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

