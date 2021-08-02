Pflug Koory LLC Makes New $7.13 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.7% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $366.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $368.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

