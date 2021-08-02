Pflug Koory LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $257.83 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.92 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

