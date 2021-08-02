Pflug Koory LLC Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,665 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth $697,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

Shares of VMW opened at $153.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.