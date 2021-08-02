Pharvaris (PHVS) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Pharvaris (NASDAQ: PHVS) is one of 868 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pharvaris to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pharvaris and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharvaris N/A N/A N/A Pharvaris Competitors -2,669.32% -97.98% -27.09%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pharvaris and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharvaris 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pharvaris Competitors 4812 18097 39623 770 2.57

Pharvaris presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 167.30%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.15%. Given Pharvaris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pharvaris is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of Pharvaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pharvaris and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pharvaris N/A -$29.68 million -2.90 Pharvaris Competitors $1.71 billion $122.54 million -1.52

Pharvaris’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pharvaris. Pharvaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pharvaris beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

