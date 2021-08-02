Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $229.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and $229.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,735,162 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

