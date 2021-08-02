PhoenixDAO Price Hits $0.0452 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $669,140.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00058455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.27 or 0.00822099 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00091101 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars.

