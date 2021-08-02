Photon (PHO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $246.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Photon has a total market capitalization of $114,174.98 and $246.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Photon has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,952.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.16 or 0.06572573 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.89 or 0.01386026 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00359196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00130290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.58 or 0.00597102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00371343 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.93 or 0.00289913 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 40,810,083,326 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

