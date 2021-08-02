Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 990,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Photronics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,057,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 96.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 398,045 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,950. The company has a market cap of $837.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.22. Photronics has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

