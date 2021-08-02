Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub Sells 1,754 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $122,815.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Weintraub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Weintraub sold 2,500 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $162,875.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $1,275,200.00.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,237. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Phreesia by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Phreesia by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.