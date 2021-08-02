PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. 4,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 million, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Robotti Robert lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

PHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PHX Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

