Pickle Finance Price Tops $9.09 on Major Exchanges (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.09 or 0.00022895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pickle Finance

PICKLE is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,593,667 coins and its circulating supply is 1,587,606 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

