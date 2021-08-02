PIN (PIN) Market Cap Tops $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00046253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00103334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00139345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,903.85 or 1.00140633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.39 or 0.00853010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.