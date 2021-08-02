Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,545,400 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 2,847,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 506.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PIAIF traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $8.84. 84,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $13.32.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

