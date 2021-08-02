Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,545,400 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 2,847,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 506.5 days.
OTCMKTS:PIAIF traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $8.84. 84,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $13.32.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
