Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Update

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PME opened at $0.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of -0.49. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 783.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 102,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

