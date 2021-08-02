Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading Up 26.8% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $4,778.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.09 or 0.00410344 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002711 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013484 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.05 or 0.01068168 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,841,216 coins and its circulating supply is 429,580,780 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.