Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.04.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

