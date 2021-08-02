Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $117.88 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.