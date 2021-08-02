Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kontoor Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

