Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tilray in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $14.61 on Monday. Tilray has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tilray by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tilray by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Tilray by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45,743 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at $131,303,614.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

