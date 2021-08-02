Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Evans Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evans Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

EVBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $39.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.60. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 203.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

