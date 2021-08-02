Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Baxter International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

Baxter International stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,791,000 after buying an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,445,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,255,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after acquiring an additional 186,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.