Piper Sandler Comments on Altria Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Altria Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO opened at $48.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

